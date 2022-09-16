The name Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at 18.07, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $17.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385569 shares were traded. UMPQ reached its highest trading level at $18.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UMPQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares for $17.58 per share. The transaction valued at 87,900 led to the insider holds 211,033 shares of the business.

MACHUCA LUIS bought 7,600 shares of UMPQ for $131,376 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 70,718 shares after completing the transaction at $17.29 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Nixon Torran B, who serves as the Umpqua Bank President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 88,350 and left with 216,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Umpqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMPQ has reached a high of $22.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UMPQ traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UMPQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, UMPQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80. The current Payout Ratio is 49.90% for UMPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $478.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.2M to a low estimate of $409.58M. As of the current estimate, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $308.78M, an estimated increase of 54.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.01M, an increase of 64.20% over than the figure of $54.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.03M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.