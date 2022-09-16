There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) can be one of them

The closing price of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) was 191.04 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $192.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3275252 shares were traded. LOW reached its highest trading level at $194.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $225 from $200 previously.

On August 18, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $240 to $250.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $237 to $263.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Godbole Seemantini sold 11,761 shares for $214.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,521,171 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Boltz William P sold 98,632 shares of LOW for $21,042,235 on Aug 19. The EVP, Merchandising now owns 25,110 shares after completing the transaction at $213.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $263.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.03.

Shares Statistics:

LOW traded an average of 3.69M shares per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 638.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 620.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 12.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.30, LOW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.71 and $13.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.51. EPS for the following year is $14.5, with 30 analysts recommending between $15.73 and $12.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.93B and the low estimate is $92.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.