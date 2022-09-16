There are many powerful catalysts in the market: monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) can be one of them

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed the day trading at 140.54 up 4.42% from the previous closing price of $134.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2094652 shares were traded. MNDY reached its highest trading level at $144.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNDY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $156.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $170.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $450.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNDY traded about 553.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNDY traded about 707.05k shares per day. A total of 45.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.34M. Insiders hold about 32.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.78, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.56 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.85 and $-3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.99. EPS for the following year is $-2.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.42 and $-3.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $118.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119M to a low estimate of $117.27M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $62.11M, an estimated increase of 90.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 59.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724M and the low estimate is $601.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.