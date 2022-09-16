There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) can be one of them

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) closed the day trading at 19.69 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $19.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620888 shares were traded. NTST reached its highest trading level at $19.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On June 15, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On January 07, 2021, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $21.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 07, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Zeigler Robin McBride sold 1,563 shares for $21.36 per share. The transaction valued at 33,386 led to the insider holds 3,363 shares of the business.

Wittman Lori sold 1,482 shares of NTST for $31,656 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 6,454 shares after completing the transaction at $21.36 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Everett Heidi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,516 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 32,382 and left with 3,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NETSTREIT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 140.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTST has reached a high of $25.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTST traded about 721.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTST traded about 733.81k shares per day. A total of 60.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.50M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NTST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 12.80, compared to 4.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Dividends & Splits

NTST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $23.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $21.33M. As of the current estimate, NETSTREIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $14.89M, an estimated increase of 59.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.98M, an increase of 40.30% less than the figure of $59.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.33M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.14M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144.2M and the low estimate is $85.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.