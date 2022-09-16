There is a good chance Grifols S.A. (GRFS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) closed at 8.37 in the last session, up 1.58% from day before closing price of $8.24. On the day, 2143162 shares were traded. GRFS reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRFS traded on average about 922.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 694.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 548.28M. Shares short for GRFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GRFS is 0.66, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.87B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.