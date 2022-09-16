There is a good chance Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $4.20 in the most recent trading day, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at 4.09, down -2.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867026 shares were traded. HUMA reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On September 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 24, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Binder Gordon M bought 61,841 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 272,100 led to the insider holds 110,000 shares of the business.

Binder Gordon M bought 48,159 shares of HUMA for $192,636 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 48,159 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Scheessele William John, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 10,525 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,678 and bolstered with 10,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humacyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9159, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6063.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 422.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 494.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.74M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.26M with a Short Ratio of 19.90, compared to 7.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 19.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.84 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.88 and $-1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26M, down -39.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $1.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,232.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.