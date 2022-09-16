There Is Still Room For Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) was 34.71 for the day, down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $35.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373457 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On May 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 91,714 shares for $36.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,317,424 led to the insider holds 8,640,085 shares of the business.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 76,591 shares of BSY for $2,885,850 on Sep 12. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 8,731,799 shares after completing the transaction at $37.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Bentley Barry J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,286 shares for $37.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,490,820 and left with 13,344,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $71.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.25.

Shares Statistics:

BSY traded an average of 780.86K shares per day over the past three months and 975.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.95M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 6.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, BSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $276.66M to a low estimate of $258.5M. As of the current estimate, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $222.93M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.