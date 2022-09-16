There Is Still Room For Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) closed the day trading at 0.22 down -40.97% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1557 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284503 shares were traded. ELOX reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2102.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELOX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.10.

On May 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2021, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Geffken Daniel E. bought 50,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 36,000 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELOX has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4285.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELOX traded about 210.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELOX traded about 226k shares per day. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.06M. Insiders hold about 12.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ELOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 456.14k with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 487.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.56.