There Is Still Room For ICL Group Ltd (ICL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) was 8.45 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2444362 shares were traded. ICL reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 938.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 240.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.32.

Shares Statistics:

ICL traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 698.79M. Insiders hold about 45.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 764.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, ICL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.