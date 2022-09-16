There Is Still Room For Unilever PLC (UL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) was 45.39 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $45.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1969476 shares were traded. UL reached its highest trading level at $45.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.28.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $55.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.83.

Shares Statistics:

UL traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 6.42M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, UL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.