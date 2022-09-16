There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Westlake Corporation (WLK).

As of close of business last night, Westlake Corporation’s stock clocked out at 93.89, up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $91.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156952 shares were traded. WLK reached its highest trading level at $94.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On August 29, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares for $98.94 per share. The transaction valued at 98,940 led to the insider holds 10,208 shares of the business.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 542 shares of WLK for $58,037 on Aug 26. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 543 shares after completing the transaction at $107.08 per share. On May 27, another insider, Buesinger Robert F., who serves as the EVP, HIP, IT & Digital of the company, sold 14,427 shares for $129.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,867,820 and left with 11,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $141.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WLK traded 763.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 657.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.07, WLK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.43. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.38 and a low estimate of $4.17, while EPS last year was $4.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.21, with high estimates of $7.28 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.9 and $14.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.95. EPS for the following year is $16.91, with 16 analysts recommending between $20.6 and $13.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Westlake Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.68B, an estimated increase of 59.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.45B and the low estimate is $12.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.