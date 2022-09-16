There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

The closing price of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) was 12.19 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4055551 shares were traded. CNHI reached its highest trading level at $12.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.52.

Shares Statistics:

CNHI traded an average of 3.56M shares per day over the past three months and 2.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 994.79M. Insiders hold about 27.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, CNHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.5B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9B, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of $-19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.73B, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.86B and the low estimate is $19.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.