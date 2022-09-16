There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

The closing price of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) was 16.38 for the day, up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $16.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5809871 shares were traded. IVZ reached its highest trading level at $16.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on June 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $20 from $25 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MM Asset Management Holding LL bought 827,590 shares for $16.21 per share. The transaction valued at 13,412,668 led to the insider holds 81,332,319 shares of the business.

MM Asset Management Holding LL bought 827,590 shares of IVZ for $13,306,240 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 80,504,729 shares after completing the transaction at $16.08 per share. On May 10, another insider, Vacheron Terry, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $17.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 10,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $27.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.93.

Shares Statistics:

IVZ traded an average of 4.00M shares per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 456.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 6.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, IVZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.40. The current Payout Ratio is 30.00% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $-6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $4.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.