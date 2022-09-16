This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

In the latest session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at 7.00 up 1.60% from its previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146234 shares were traded. NEXT reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextDecade Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEXT has traded an average of 713.33K shares per day and 567.09k over the past ten days. A total of 126.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.27M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.39 and $-0.48.