This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SAP SE (SAP)

In the latest session, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at 84.41 down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $86.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325030 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAP SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $149.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAP has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAP is 2.08, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 59.30% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.14. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $7.52B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.53B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.31B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.57B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $30.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.