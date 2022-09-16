This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

In the latest session, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) closed at 76.59 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $76.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2617524 shares were traded. ZEN reached its highest trading level at $76.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.55.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zendesk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Titterton Jeffrey J sold 20,000 shares for $76.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,535,000 led to the insider holds 687 shares of the business.

McDermott Adrian sold 813 shares of ZEN for $62,138 on Aug 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 94,385 shares after completing the transaction at $76.43 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Gennaro Norman, who serves as the President of Sales of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $76.31 each. As a result, the insider received 534,170 and left with 27,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEN has reached a high of $136.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZEN has traded an average of 3.87M shares per day and 2.32M over the past ten days. A total of 122.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.43M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 8.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $432.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $440.66M to a low estimate of $420.08M. As of the current estimate, Zendesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.97M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.05M, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $473.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.93M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.