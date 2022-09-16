Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of News Corporation (NWSA)

The closing price of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) was 17.14 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2611329 shares were traded. NWSA reached its highest trading level at $17.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $25.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.57.

Shares Statistics:

NWSA traded an average of 2.61M shares per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 585.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 5.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, News Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $10.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.