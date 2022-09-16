TU (TELUS Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) closed at 21.64 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $21.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200262 shares were traded. TU reached its highest trading level at $21.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.51.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TELUS Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2590.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TU has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.66, compared to 7.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TU is 1.03, from 1.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.45. The current Payout Ratio is 124.90% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.65B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.22B and the low estimate is $14.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.