Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) was 30.98 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $30.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3649887 shares were traded. TRQ reached its highest trading level at $31.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turquoise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRQ has reached a high of $32.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.07.

Shares Statistics:

TRQ traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.02M. Insiders hold about 49.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.