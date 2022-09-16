Update from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): A steady trajectory

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed the day trading at 18.69 down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $19.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047914 shares were traded. ARQT reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARQT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares for $21.51 per share. The transaction valued at 21,510 led to the insider holds 381,907 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 6,000 shares of ARQT for $148,789 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 174,208 shares after completing the transaction at $24.80 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Welgus Howard G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $24.40 each. As a result, the insider received 146,374 and left with 180,208 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARQT traded about 622.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARQT traded about 714.14k shares per day. A total of 59.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.84M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.21, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.34 and a low estimate of $-1.5, while EPS last year was $-0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.47, with high estimates of $-1.41 and low estimates of $-1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.48 and $-6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.72. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $-3.44 and $-5.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105M and the low estimate is $18.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,641.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.