Update from PacWest Bancorp (PACW): A steady trajectory

The closing price of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) was 26.12 for the day, up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $25.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071698 shares were traded. PACW reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.71.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $47 previously.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when TAYLOR PAUL W bought 8,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 20,000 shares of PACW for $500,000 on Jun 06. The CEO and President now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Sparks Monica L, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PacWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.06.

Shares Statistics:

PACW traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 3.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, PACW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.24.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.