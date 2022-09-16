Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) closed at 12.53 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9266072 shares were traded. VOD reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $19.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VOD traded on average about 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 12.42M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VOD is 0.98, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.66.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.