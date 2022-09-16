What shareholders can do to beat the market with Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) stock

As of close of business last night, Align Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 252.00, up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $246.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229754 shares were traded. ALGN reached its highest trading level at $260.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.02.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $250 from $380 previously.

On January 31, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $880 to $620.

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $575.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on January 31, 2022, with a $575 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 1,000 shares for $264.42 per share. The transaction valued at 264,420 led to the insider holds 18,190 shares of the business.

HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 6,700 shares of ALGN for $1,999,842 on May 04. The President and CEO now owns 174,801 shares after completing the transaction at $298.48 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Thaler Warren S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $703.06 each. As a result, the insider received 3,515,294 and left with 46,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $737.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 265.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 389.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALGN traded 886.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 716.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.07, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $7.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.07. EPS for the following year is $10.99, with 13 analysts recommending between $15.33 and $9.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $948.4M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $977.8M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986.14M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.