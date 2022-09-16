What shareholders can do to beat the market with America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) stock

In the latest session, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) closed at 16.97 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $17.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3244624 shares were traded. AMX reached its highest trading level at $17.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMX has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 3.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.02M. Shares short for AMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 7.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMX is 0.64, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.78B to a low estimate of $10.44B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $12.66B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of $-15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.85B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.2B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.77B and the low estimate is $41.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.