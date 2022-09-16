What shareholders can do to beat the market with DLocal Limited (DLO) stock

In the latest session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at 26.77 up 2.10% from its previous closing price of $26.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063889 shares were traded. DLO reached its highest trading level at $27.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DLocal Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $67.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLO has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 747.83k over the past ten days. A total of 313.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.88M. Shares short for DLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 9.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $121.59M to a low estimate of $93.16M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.96M, an estimated increase of 74.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $444.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.15M and the low estimate is $568M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.