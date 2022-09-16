What shareholders can do to beat the market with Telefonica S.A. (TEF) stock

In the latest session, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) closed at 3.81 down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $3.86. On the day, 1725254 shares were traded. TEF reached its highest trading level at $3.8775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Telefonica S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 5.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.24B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of Jun 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 4.72M on May 12, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.32B and the low estimate is $36.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.