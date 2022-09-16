What’s Behind The Rise In China Liberal Education (CLEU) Stock This Session?

This morning, shares of smart campus solutions provider China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) rose following the announcement of an agreement. In Friday’s trading session, CLEU stock spiked 38.53% to $1.3101, whereas it closed at $0.95 in the previous session.

CLEU has entered into which agreement?

In a letter of intent signed with Aiways Holdings Limited, China Liberal Education (CLEU) announced today it has entered into a nonbinding agreement.

It was agreed that CLEU would acquire all the outstanding equity interests in Aiways, a global electric vehicle manufacturer.

In accordance with the proposed terms of the Letter of Interest, Aiways’ equity interests would be valued at between US$5.0 billion and US$6.0 billion in the Acquisition.

Alternatively, the parties may agree in the definitive agreement to value Aiways based on a third-party appraised valuation as per the Equity Value.

Will the agreement be consummated?

As of right now, CLEU does not have a binding agreement with Aiways regarding the Acquisition. The parties are currently in the process of reviewing the other party’s due diligence report and negotiating the terms of an agreement that will bind both parties. It is therefore not clear whether CLEU will be able to consummate the Acquisition with Aiways or, even if it is able to consummate the Acquisition, whether the terms of the Acquisition or any other acquisition transaction contemplated will match those set forth in the Letter of Intent or whether the Acquisition will result in the intended benefits. As well, CLEU clarified that all required regulatory and corporate approvals, including shareholder approval, must be received or waived as part of the acquisition.

How CLEU will be concluding the acquisition?

China Liberal Education (CLEU) will convert all equity interests in Aiways into ordinary shares upon closing the Acquisition. The number of newly issued CLEU’s ordinary shares will be determined by the applicable conversion ratio by dividing the Equity Value by the volume-weighted average price of CLEU’s ordinary shares as quoted on Nasdaq for the 30 trading days preceding the definitive agreement’s execution.