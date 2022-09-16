Which analyst expects Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Adobe Inc.’s stock clocked out at 309.13, down -16.79% from its previous closing price of $371.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-62.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27752584 shares were traded. ADBE reached its highest trading level at $328.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $420 to $435.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $480 to $440.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Lewnes Ann sold 794 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 317,600 led to the insider holds 23,988 shares of the business.

Belsky Scott sold 2,711 shares of ADBE for $1,066,995 on Jul 26. The EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud now owns 26,089 shares after completing the transaction at $393.58 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Garfield Mark S., who serves as the SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller of the company, sold 132 shares for $409.75 each. As a result, the insider received 54,087 and left with 2,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $338.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 399.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 450.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADBE traded 2.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 472.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 6.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.73 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.52. EPS for the following year is $15.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $16.98 and $15.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.