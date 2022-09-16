Which analyst expects Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed at 14.64 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $14.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265512 shares were traded. DNB reached its highest trading level at $14.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 18,532,127 led to the insider holds 79,048,691 shares of the business.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of DNB for $108,707,970 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 80,406,356 shares after completing the transaction at $13.81 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Massey Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,490,040 and left with 199,882 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $21.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNB has traded an average of 2.43M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 429.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.18M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 7.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $545.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $550.2M to a low estimate of $541M. As of the current estimate, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $520.9M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.