Which analyst expects Gartner Inc. (IT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Gartner Inc.’s stock clocked out at 302.55, up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $302.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414633 shares were traded. IT reached its highest trading level at $306.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $305.

On April 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $340.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Genovese Yvonne sold 645 shares for $310.02 per share. The transaction valued at 199,963 led to the insider holds 639 shares of the business.

FUCHS ANNE SUTHERLAND sold 300 shares of IT for $94,356 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 18,637 shares after completing the transaction at $314.52 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Dawkins Alwyn, who serves as the EVP, Global Business Sales of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $310.00 each. As a result, the insider received 310,000 and left with 38,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $368.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 283.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IT traded 447.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 589.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.61M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.27 and $7.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.06. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.73B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.