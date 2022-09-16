Which analyst expects Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.89, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3283451 shares were traded. GNW reached its highest trading level at $3.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 425,400 led to the insider holds 3,839,625 shares of the business.

McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares of GNW for $394,700 on May 24. The President and CEO; Director now owns 3,939,625 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McInerney Thomas J, who serves as the President and CEO; Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider received 625,950 and left with 2,815,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9799.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNW traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.96M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.