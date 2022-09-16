Which analyst expects Oil States International Inc. (OIS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed at 4.50 down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730155 shares were traded. OIS reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oil States International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $9.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0152.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OIS has traded an average of 717.76K shares per day and 751.27k over the past ten days. A total of 63.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.11M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.16M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.7M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.