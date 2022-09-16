Which analyst expects Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 49.29, down -16.22% from its previous closing price of $58.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4602311 shares were traded. SPB reached its highest trading level at $59.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $113.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $107.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPB traded 361.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 772.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.97M. Shares short for SPB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, SPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.50% for SPB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2018 when the company split stock in a 162:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.