A correction may be in store for Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Audacy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.42, up 5.45% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0218 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3461345 shares were traded. AUD reached its highest trading level at $0.4497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when FIELD DAVID J bought 50,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 18,945 led to the insider holds 1,771,672 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 100,000 shares of AUD for $163,000 on May 20. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 3,258,246 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Neely Susan K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,175 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,836 and bolstered with 101,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Audacy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8989.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUD traded 767.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 971.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.36, compared to 7.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.