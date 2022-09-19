A correction may be in store for Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares?

In the latest session, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) closed at 5.48 down -7.74% from its previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427795 shares were traded. DSKE reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Daseke Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 when Williams Rick Alan sold 43,238 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 430,218 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Williams Rick Alan sold 6,267 shares of DSKE for $62,357 on Oct 07. The EVP and COO now owns 43,238 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daseke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSKE has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DSKE has traded an average of 361.15K shares per day and 373.13k over the past ten days. A total of 63.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DSKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $434.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $451.1M to a low estimate of $424.5M. As of the current estimate, Daseke Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.45M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.89M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $441.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.