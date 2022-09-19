A correction may be in store for SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares?

In the latest session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at 1.26 up 3.28% from its previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2317001 shares were traded. SLQT reached its highest trading level at $1.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SelectQuote Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $15.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLQT has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 4.84M over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.88M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $200.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.