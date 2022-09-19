A glimpse at Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed at 1.69 down -5.06% from its previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6442835 shares were traded. PEAR reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On January 03, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 351 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 614 led to the insider holds 541,235 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 272,750 shares of PEAR for $493,678 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 541,249 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 285,067 shares for $1.94 each. As a result, the insider received 553,030 and left with 552,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAR now has a Market Capitalization of 234.52M and an Enterprise Value of 165.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAR has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8471.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEAR has traded an average of 295.85K shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 138.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.01M. Insiders hold about 17.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 757.1k with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 862.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.69 and $-1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21M, up 405.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.39M and the low estimate is $84.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 343.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.