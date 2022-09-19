A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

After closing at $1.99 in the most recent trading day, BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed at 1.83, down -8.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9110371 shares were traded. BARK reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BARK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On June 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,837 led to the insider holds 9,815,086 shares of the business.

Kamenetzky David bought 91,832 shares of BARK for $226,559 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 204,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 286,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8667.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.42M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 8.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.12 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $130.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $130.1M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.81M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.2M and the low estimate is $629.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.