A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

The price of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) closed at 2.80 in the last session, down -5.08% from day before closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2121946 shares were traded. NN reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Presutti Timothy M. bought 670,765 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,044,693 led to the insider holds 670,765 shares of the business.

Presutti Timothy M. bought 146,422 shares of NN for $387,301 on Jul 14. The 10% Owner now owns 4,857,319 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Presutti Timothy M., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 120,055 shares for $2.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 287,496 and bolstered with 12,564,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $15.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4388.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NN traded on average about 825.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 496.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.81M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 832.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 2,201.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 265.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.