A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

After closing at $0.23 in the most recent trading day, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at 0.19, down -14.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0320 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68845549 shares were traded. SONN reached its highest trading level at $0.2948 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1862.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $0.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6119, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3568.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.69M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 266.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484k, down -58.70% from the average estimate.