A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)

After closing at $0.20 in the most recent trading day, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) closed at 0.18, down -10.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4409165 shares were traded. TUEM reached its highest trading level at $0.1945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1690.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TUEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $3.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0327.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.25M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.36, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $165.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.04M to a low estimate of $165.04M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.61M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.79M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.54M and the low estimate is $822.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.