ADPT (Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at 7.63 down -9.60% from its previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2114542 shares were traded. ADPT reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when SOOD NITIN sold 17,540 shares for $10.98 per share. The transaction valued at 192,589 led to the insider holds 145,571 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 2,300 shares of ADPT for $24,081 on Jul 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 119,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.47 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, ADAMS R MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 825 shares for $9.53 each. As a result, the insider received 7,862 and left with 122,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $39.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADPT has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 142.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.57 and $-1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.7. EPS for the following year is $-1.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.99 and $-2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.34M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.48M and the low estimate is $226M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.