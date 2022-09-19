Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at 13.67 in the last session, down -5.00% from day before closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9413734 shares were traded. ALT reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 201.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALT traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.72M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.96. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.99.