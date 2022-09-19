AMPE (Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.10 in the most recent trading day, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) closed at 0.09, down -4.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5502733 shares were traded. AMPE reached its highest trading level at $0.0990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on December 19, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 17, 2014, Aegis Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $16.

On September 25, 2012, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 25, 2012, with a $11 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3460.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.30M. Insiders hold about 7.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 20.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.09.