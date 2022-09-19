An average trading volume for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) closed at 1.58 in the last session, down -5.39% from day before closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2109677 shares were traded. CRDF reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5301.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRDF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when PACE GARY W bought 30,000 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 202,500 led to the insider holds 494,811 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 180.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9420.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRDF traded on average about 887.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.25M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 3.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.96 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.35 and $-1.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359k, down -24.80% from the average estimate.