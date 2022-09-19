An average trading volume for Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $1.15 in the most recent trading day, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) closed at 1.13, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053827 shares were traded. GLS reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 24,625 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 47,947 led to the insider holds 90,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLS has reached a high of $12.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2870.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 95.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 204.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.00M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 829.37k with a Short Ratio of 6.43, compared to 815.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.