An average trading volume for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.22 in the most recent trading day, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed at 0.25, up 8.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4050183 shares were traded. KPRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2003.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KPRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5561.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.40M. Insiders hold about 11.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 182.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.