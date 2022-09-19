An investigation into Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s technical aspects

The price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) closed at 8.75 in the last session, down -10.53% from day before closing price of $9.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2449243 shares were traded. IE reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On July 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.

On July 25, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on July 25, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IE traded on average about 243.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.70M. Insiders hold about 20.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.