An investigation into Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s technical aspects

The price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at 4.06 in the last session, down -3.10% from day before closing price of $4.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27388986 shares were traded. OPEN reached its highest trading level at $4.1588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 183,782 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 967,612 led to the insider holds 3,518,046 shares of the business.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 82,288 shares of OPEN for $433,246 on Aug 17. The CEO now owns 33,196,702 shares after completing the transaction at $5.26 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 166,311 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider received 875,345 and left with 33,278,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $25.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9837, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0444.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPEN traded on average about 17.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 624.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 526.27M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 83.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.93B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 286.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.58B and the low estimate is $18.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.