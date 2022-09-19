An overall feel about Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.47, up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4464928 shares were traded. NRGV reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRGV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.00 and its Current Ratio is at 44.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Piconi Robert bought 9,450 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,207 led to the insider holds 6,337,192 shares of the business.

Piconi Robert bought 9,400 shares of NRGV for $49,066 on Aug 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,327,742 shares after completing the transaction at $5.22 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 18,954 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,613 and bolstered with 6,318,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1499.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRGV traded 798.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.25M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $482.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $350.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 216.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.